Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

XHR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

