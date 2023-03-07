Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of DCPH opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

