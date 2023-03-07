Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 160,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.83.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

