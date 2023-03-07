Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $418,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 150.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 49.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

