Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.