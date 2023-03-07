Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 640,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

LOMA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $792.63 million, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Stories

