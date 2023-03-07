Madre Armelle De Sells 7,404 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,272.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %
DDOG stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Datadog
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.