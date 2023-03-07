Madre Armelle De Sells 7,404 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,272.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

