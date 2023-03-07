Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MGY opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

