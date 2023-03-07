Mario Jesus Marte Sells 3,813 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

