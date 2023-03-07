Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Stephens decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.