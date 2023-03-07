Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Sells $19,323.24 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CAO Peter Presunka sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $19,323.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,160.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matterport Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $855.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
