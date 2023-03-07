Matthew Vincent Dolan Sells 226 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

