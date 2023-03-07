MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

