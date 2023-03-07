MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 49,088 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,088 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on SIX. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

