MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,089. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

