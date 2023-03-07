MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,754 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 700.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

IPO opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

