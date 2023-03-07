MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 235 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

