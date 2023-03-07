MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 37,195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $151,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,015,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

