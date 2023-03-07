MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $320.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.