MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 935 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 380.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

