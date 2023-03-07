MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 21,563 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

