MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.