MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Chewy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Chewy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chewy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $11,354,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

