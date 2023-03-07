MML Investors Services LLC Buys 394 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

