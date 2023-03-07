MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

