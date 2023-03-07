MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

