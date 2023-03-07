MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

