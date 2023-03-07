MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 401.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 196.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 68,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.