MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

