MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,123 shares of company stock worth $4,932,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.