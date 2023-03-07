MML Investors Services LLC Has $545,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

