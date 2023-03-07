MML Investors Services LLC Has $553,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

