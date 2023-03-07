MML Investors Services LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

