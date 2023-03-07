MML Investors Services LLC Has $568,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 647.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Charter Communications by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $369.11 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $583.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

