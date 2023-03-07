MML Investors Services LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
