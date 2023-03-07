MML Investors Services LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.