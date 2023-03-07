MML Investors Services LLC Has $622,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 68.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 124.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,475,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.