MML Investors Services LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $177,361,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.