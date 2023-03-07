MML Investors Services LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

