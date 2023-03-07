MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLT stock opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

