MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $74,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

