MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

FMX stock opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

