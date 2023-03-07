MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

