MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,992,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 130.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 402.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $264.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.97. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

