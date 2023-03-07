MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

See Also

