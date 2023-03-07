MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $16,777,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.