MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,901 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.