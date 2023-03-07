MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 465,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

