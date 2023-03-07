MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.