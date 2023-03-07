MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

