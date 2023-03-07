MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

